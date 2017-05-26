Woman critically injured in home invasion

Michigan State Police officers from the Caro post responded Friday evening to a home invasion.

Around 5:15, they were dispatched to a home on Mertz Road, or M-24, between Bevens and Wire Line roads in Caro.

Police say a 57-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries in a home invasion and was taken to the hospital where she remains in critical condition.

Anyone with information on this crime is urged to contact Detective Sergeant Jeff Hook at the Michigan State Police Caro post at (989) 673-2156.

