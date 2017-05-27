Payday loan business robbed - WNEM TV 5

Payday loan business robbed

By Michael Turner, News Producer
SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, MI (WNEM) -

A Mid-Michigan payday loan business, was robbed this afternoon.

Saginaw Township Police and Michigan State Police responded to the 3900 block of Bay Road around 1 p.m. Saturday, May 27.

Details surrounding the robbery are limited at this time.

It is unclear at this time if anyone has been arrested.

The investigation is ongoing.

