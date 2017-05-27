Guard to face trial for ignoring inmate's threat of suicide

Michigan State Police officers responded Friday evening to a home invasion with serious injuries.More >
Police are investigating after a body was found in Saginaw. The body was found next to a building near the Saginaw River by the Court Street Bridge.More >
Three teenagers may have been saved from potential human trafficking in Genesee County.More >
"I made the wrong choice, and now I'm paying for it for the rest of my life."More >
16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.More >
Southwestern Michigan authorities have charged four educators with failing to report suspected child abuse of a 12-year-old boy.More >
Saginaw police officers responded to a cutting Friday evening. It happened at the Birch Park apartment complex, 3000 Birch Park Drive in Saginaw.More >
Police say a 3-week-old child who was left alone in a house with three dogs has died after apparently being attacked by one of the animals in western Michigan.More >
Huron County Sheriff Kelly Hanson said two homes were searched Friday morning following a two-week investigation by the department and the Bad Axe City Police Department.More >
A woman is in critical condition after a home invasion. It happened about 5:15 p.m. at a home on the 1800 block of Mertz Road in Caro.More >
