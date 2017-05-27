6 hurt when bus crashes into SUV, Warehouse in Detroit - WNEM TV 5

6 hurt when bus crashes into SUV, Warehouse in Detroit

DETROIT (AP) -

 Authorities say at least six people have been hurt -- three critically -- after a bus crash on Detroit's west side.
   Deputy Detroit Fire Chief Dave Fornell tells the Detroit News the crash injured the bus driver, four passengers and the driver of an SUV.
   Police say the SUV ran a red light and the Detroit Department of Transportation bus collided with it and a parked car before crashing into a warehouse. The crash occurred about 3:30 p.m. Friday.
   Fornell said some people had to be extricated from their vehicles.

