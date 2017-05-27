Trump law firm calls alleged Bloom County letter a 'fake' - WNEM TV 5

Trump law firm calls alleged Bloom County letter a 'fake'

President Donald Trump listens as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, May 16, 2017 President Donald Trump listens as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, May 16, 2017
NEW YORK (AP) -

A law firm representing President Donald Trump is disputing internet reports that it sent a "cease and desist" letter to the creator of Bloom County.
   Emily M. Thall, director of business development & marketing for Kasowitz Benson Torres LLP, told The Associated Press on Friday that the letter "is a fake." The widely shared letter was posted this week on Berkeley Breathed's Facebook page. Dated May 22, it alleges that the cartoonist used images of Trump and his family for "commercial exploitation and promotion" and demanded the images be removed.
   Berkeley Breathed did not answer repeated queries from The Associated Press over how he received the letter. In an email, he noted Trump's history of litigation and said it was "futile" to argue "back and forth" over the truth.
 

