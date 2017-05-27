As Clinton emerges from the woods, what will her role be?



Nearly a half-century after she gave her first commencement address at Wellesley College -- as a student -- Hillary Clinton returns Friday to offer another. Once again, she's at a crossroads.

After several months out of public view following her bitter loss to Donald Trump, Clinton has said she's now ready to "come out of the woods," a winking reference to that viral photo of her in the woods. But what will her new role be, in the Trump era? She's writing a new memoir, and recently formed a political group to fight for progressive causes. She's also stepped up her public appearances.

Friends say it's unlikely she'll run for office again. But many note that since her loss, she's been greeted with affection and enthusiasm by her base.

