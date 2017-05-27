Ben Stiller and wife Christine Taylor announce separation - WNEM TV 5

Ben Stiller and wife Christine Taylor announce separation

Posted: Updated:
LOS ANGELES (AP) -

Ben Stiller and his wife of 17 years say they are separating.
   Stiller and actress Christine Taylor released a joint statement Friday announcing their breakup. The pair has been a couple for 18 years and married in May 2000. They have two children together.
   The actors wrote that their priority is raising their two children and requested privacy.
   Taylor has appeared in several of Stiller's films, including "Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story," "Tropic Thunder" and "Zoolander" and its sequel.
   The statement was first reported Friday by "Entertainment Tonight."
 

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.