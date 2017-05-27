Body found outside Great Lakes Bay Health Center - WNEM TV 5

Body found outside Great Lakes Bay Health Center

Posted: Updated:
By Michael Turner, News Producer
Connect
SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

The body of a man has been found in Saginaw Saturday afternoon.

His body was found along S. Warren Avenue near E. Genesee Avenue around 1 p.m.

Saginaw police found the man under some trees and shrubs outside Great Lakes Bay Health Center.

According to a Saginaw Police Department spokesperson, there are no obvious signs of foul play, but his death is being labeled suspicious.

An autopsy has been schedule to tell more about the man's death.

TV5 will update once more information is available.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.