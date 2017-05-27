Body found outside Great Lakes Bay Health Center

The body of a man has been found in Saginaw Saturday afternoon.

His body was found along S. Warren Avenue near E. Genesee Avenue around 1 p.m.

Saginaw police found the man under some trees and shrubs outside Great Lakes Bay Health Center.

According to a Saginaw Police Department spokesperson, there are no obvious signs of foul play, but his death is being labeled suspicious.

An autopsy has been schedule to tell more about the man's death.

TV5 will update once more information is available.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.