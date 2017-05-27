Flags placed on the graves for those who fought for our country

People across the country are celebrating Memorial Day and paying their respects to those who fought for our country.

Every year in Mayville veterans place flags on fallen soldiers graves and this year, they had some help from the boy scouts.

Frank Franzel is a veteran and member of American Legion Post 181. He says memorial day weekend is always a special time in Mayville, not just for veterans, but the entire community

"Just to honor all the veterans and all the wars throughout the history of the united states," Franzel said.

For the past few years he and other veterans spend the morning at local cemeteries placing American flags on veteran's graves with a little assistance from some boy scouts.

Veterans pair with young boy scouts to not only decorate graves at the Fremont cemetery, but to honor those who have given the ultimate sacrifice.

10-year-old William Gilbert and 11-year-old Ashton Maize are in the boy scout pack 3558 and they say they have an important job

"We're placing flags for the veterans that died for us in the war, to help us," Gilbert said.

"They did war and if they didn't do it then we would probably not be living right now," Maize said.

Gary Haas is an army veteran and adjutant of American Legion post 181 and says incorporating younger generations in memorial day ceremonies like this is a great way to appreciate American history.

"It's a time of remembrance for all of us to honor those who have gone on before and those that are still with us that are dealing with the effects of being in the military,” Hass said. “Many of them being in conflict."

Memorial Day services for the Mayville community begin at 9 a.m. Monday and include the unveiling of the “veterans you are not forgotten” pavilion.

