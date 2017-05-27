Not all of Sunday will be rainy

The first half of Memorial Day Weekend has been warm and dry, but that will be changing for the second half of the weekend. Luckily, it won't be an all day rain tomorrow. Once we move into Memorial Day, we can expect scattered showers to linger.

Tonight:

Increasing clouds tonight will make for partly to mostly cloudy skies. Lows tonight will drop into the upper 50s with winds light out of the southeast at 5 mph.

Tomorrow:

If you have any plans outdoors, it's better to get them in earlier rather than later. Expect mostly cloudy skies to start the day. Scattered showers and thunderstorms move into Mid-Michigan after 3 p.m. There could be some locally heavy downpours, but we won't be dealing with any widespread heavy rain. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s which is slightly cooler than it was on Saturday. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

Memorial Day:

Chances for scattered showers stick around on Monday, but the chances will be smaller than they are for Sunday. It will be a good idea to keep an umbrella handy either way. Highs will be in the low 70s.

Tuesday and Wednesday:

We're caught in an active pattern that will keep small chances for rain in the forecast on both Tuesday and Wednesday. Once again, widespread rain chances will be small and not all day will be rainy. Highs on both days will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Thursday and Friday:

We'll be in a brief period of dry weather with partly cloudy skies and highs near 70.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.