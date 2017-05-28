One person arrested in home invasion that left a woman critically injured

One person has been arrested in connection to a home invasion that left a woman badly injured.

The person was arrested Saturday, May 27 by the Michigan State Police Department.

According to police around 5:15 Friday evening, they were dispatched to a home in the 1800 block Mertz Road, or M-24, between Bevens and Wire Line roads in Caro for an alleged home invasion.

Police say a 57-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries in the home invasion and was taken to the hospital where she remains in critical condition.

Prosecutor Mark Reene says, numerous State Police personnel were involved in the investigation including members of the Crime Lab who worked into the early morning hours of Saturday, May 27.

The case is pending the authorization of formal charges on May 28, at which time the suspect’s name will be released and additional details provided.

