Breaking: Missing man has memory issues, needs medication

Police are asking for help tracking down a missing Mid-Michigan man.

William “Bill” Brown, 85, was last seen near his home on the northeast side of Midland on Saturday afternoon.

Family members tell TV5 Bill has memory loss issues and is in need of medication.

He told family members he was taking a short drive to test out an issue with his vehicle at around 4 p.m. and did not return.

Family members said was having a good day and was able to outline his route before leaving.

He is around 6’, weighs around 200 pounds and has gray or white hair. He wears glasses and was last seen wearing jeans and a flannel shirt.

His credit card was used at a Speedway gas station on Corunna and Linden Roads in Flint at around 9 p.m. on Saturday. Surveillance video confirms it was his vehicle, a 2006 silver and gray Buick Rendezvous, that was at the station getting gas.

After the stop the vehicle went north on Linden Road.

The vehicle license plate number is BBL640.

Family members said he had talked about visiting his hometown in Salineville, Ohio, but there is no indication which way he was heading.

If you have seen Bill, or have any information on his whereabouts, call the Midland Police Department at (989) 839-4713.

