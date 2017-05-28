Going to be a stormy afternoon

Hope you enjoyed the calm weather yesterday, things will be getting a bit more rocky this afternoon as showers and storms move in. Some of these storms may be strong to severe.

Today & Tonight:

For today we can expect to see periods of sun and clouds before becoming mostly cloudy during the afternoon. That will be ahead of a line of showers and storms set to move through this afternoon and into the evening. Some of these showers and storms could be on the stronger side, with damaging wind and hail being the primary concerns. The region is under a marginal risk for severe weather from the Tri-Cities south. Highs this afternoon will be on the warm side, off of a south wind at 5 to 10 mph. Expect a high of 78, before the rain cools us back down.

Tonight showers and storms will be around for the first half of the evening, but should be completely out of the viewing area by midnight. Lows will fall into the middle 50s.

Memorial Day:

Memorial day looks to have a decent bit of sun, but as we head into the afternoon you will need to dodge some showers and storms. These will be of the scattered variety, so don't cancel plans, but have a plan to take shelter if needed. Highs will be cooler, only reaching the middle 70s.

Scattered showers and storms will continue into the first part of the night before coming to a close. Lows will again fall into the mid to low 50s.

Rest of the Week:

Rain will linger Tuesday and Wednesday, with a break coming on Thursday. More rain chances will pop up to end the week. See the full 7-day forecast in the video above!

