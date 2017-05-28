Man who threatened police arrested after 4-hour standoff - WNEM TV 5

Man who threatened police arrested after 4-hour standoff

BATTLE CREEK, MI (AP) -

Battle Creek police say a four-hour standoff with a man who had threatened to kill officers ended with the man's arrest.
   MLive.com reports police were investigating a harassment complaint Saturday when officers made contact with the man on his home's front porch.
   The department says the man threatened to the kill the responding officers and then retreated back inside his home.
   Police say they believed the man was armed. That led to the Battle Creek Emergency Response Team being dispatched to the scene.
   A four-hour long standoff followed before the suspect surrendered without incident about 8 p.m. Saturday.
   Police said the 57-year-old man was arrested is being held at the Calhoun County Jail on numerous charges. Police have not released the suspect's name.

