Michigan lawmakers mull tax credits for charitable donations - WNEM TV 5

Michigan lawmakers mull tax credits for charitable donations

LANSING, MI (AP) -

Some Republicans in the Michigan Senate are hoping to restore tax credits eliminated in 2011 that benefited taxpayers making charitable donations to food banks, homeless shelters and certain nonprofits.
   Republican Gov. Rick Snyder and the GOP-led Legislature made the changes in 2011 to help balance the state's budget. That year, about 234,000 Michigan taxpayers claimed $19.5 million in tax credits through donations to homeless shelters and food banks.
   Republican state Sen. Goeff Hansen of Hart tells the Detroit Free Press (http://on.freep.com/2s49de1 ) that now that Michigan's financial picture has improved, it's time restore the tax credits to help Michigan's nonprofits.
   Testimony last year on legislation seeking to restore the tax credits indicated that doing so would cost Michigan about $50 million.

