Child, adult in serious condition following fire rescue

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (AP) -

Western Michigan authorities say a young child and an adult were hospitalized in serious condition after firefighters rescued them from a burning apartment.
   The 6-year-old and the adult were pulled from a burning Muskegon Heights apartment early Sunday with serious injuries.
   Muskegon Heights Fire Chief Christopher Dean tells WOOD-TV that before firefighters rescued the victims a man and others who heard people screaming inside the apartment mounted their own rescue attempt.
   But Dean says those would-be rescuers were driven back by heat and smoke after kicking in the apartment's back door.
   He says one victim was found in a bedroom and the other in a stairwell inside the two-story apartment.
   Firefighters were able to quickly douse the flames. They're still working to determine the cause of the fire.

