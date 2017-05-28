Buildings at University of Michigan get 'tattooed' for art - WNEM TV 5

Buildings at University of Michigan get 'tattooed' for art

Posted: Updated:
ANN ARBOR, MI (AP) -

A new mural that "tattoos" the windows of two museums at the University of Michigan is meant to tell the stories of ancient civilizations while reflecting their respective environments.
   The Ann Arbor News reports that artist and University of Michigan art and design professor Jim Cogswell created "Cosmogonic Tattoos." The adhesive vinyl mural covers the windows of the school's Museum of Art and the Kelsey Museum of Archaeology, two buildings that sit across from each other.
   The mural features reassembled fragments from around 250 pieces of artwork in the museums' collections, which are meant to be viewed as a single unfolding narrative.
   Cogswell says he used objects from both museums to talk about "the different origins between archaeology and art."
   The exhibition is open through the end of 2017.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

