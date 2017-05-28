Instructor dies, trainee injured in skydiving accident - WNEM TV 5

Instructor dies, trainee injured in skydiving accident

St. Tammany Parish, La. (AP) -

A Louisiana skydiving instructor died Sunday, and his trainee injured, after he lost consciousness during a skydiving jump.
   The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office says the instructor and trainee were performing a tandem jump on the Royal Golf Course in Slidell, Louisiana, shortly after 11 a.m. Sunday when the instructor lost consciousness after leaving the airplane. The reserve parachute opened after the main parachute belonging to the instructor did not, but witnesses say both skydivers hit the ground hard.
   The male instructor was pronounced dead at the scene, and the trainee was airlifted to a New Orleans-area hospital. Police say the incident is still under investigation, but appears to be a "tragic accident."

