Woman charged in husband's hospital death dies - WNEM TV 5

Woman charged in husband's hospital death dies

Posted: Updated:
none none
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) -- -

A woman charged with killing her husband as he lay in a Florida hospital bed last year has died.
   Jan Sochalski faced a murder charge for allegedly suffocating her husband last May after he suffered life-threatening complications following back surgery. Sixty-four-year-old Henry Sochalski was a retired Trenton, New Jersey, police officer.
   The couple lived in Florida.
   The Flagler County Sheriff's Office told The Daytona Beach News-Journal (http://bit.ly/2saIfRa ) that Jan Sochalski was found dead at her home in Palm Coast on Thursday. A deputy who had been dispatched for a wellness check found the 62-year-old woman slumped over a chair on the back porch.
   Sochalski was a retired nurse.
   Police told the newspaper they don't believe her death was suspicious.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Body found outside Great Lakes Bay Health Center

    Body found outside Great Lakes Bay Health Center

    Saturday, May 27 2017 5:04 PM EDT2017-05-27 21:04:05 GMT

    The body of a man has been found in Saginaw Saturday afternoon. 

    More >

    The body of a man has been found in Saginaw Saturday afternoon. 

    More >

  • Breaking: Missing man has memory issues, needs medication

    Breaking: Missing man has memory issues, needs medication

    Sunday, May 28 2017 1:25 PM EDT2017-05-28 17:25:51 GMT
    William “Bill” Brown (Source: Family)William “Bill” Brown (Source: Family)

    William “Bill” Brown, 85, was last seen near his home on the northeast side of Midland on Saturday afternoon.

    More >

    William “Bill” Brown, 85, was last seen near his home on the northeast side of Midland on Saturday afternoon.

    More >

  • One person arrested in home invasion that left a woman critically injured

    One person arrested in home invasion that left a woman critically injured

    Sunday, May 28 2017 4:55 PM EDT2017-05-28 20:55:33 GMT

    One person has been arrested in connection to a home invasion that left a woman badly injured. 

    More >

    One person has been arrested in connection to a home invasion that left a woman badly injured. 

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.