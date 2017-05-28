Texas 'bathroom bill' fading as legislative session wraps up - WNEM TV 5

Texas 'bathroom bill' fading as legislative session wraps up

Posted: Updated:
(Source: WNEM) (Source: WNEM)
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) -

Texas' legislative session is winding down with a "bathroom bill" targeting transgender people all but dead and negotiations to salvage it at a standstill.
   Lawmakers were resolving lingering issues ahead of Monday's final adjournment. Their focus was already shifting to whether Republican Gov. Greg Abbott would order them back to work if a law like the one that caused national uproar and costly boycotts when it was approved last year in North Carolina doesn't pass in Texas.
   Texas state lawmakers only convene every-other year, meaning they won't meet again until 2019 -- unless Abbott calls a 30-day special session.
   Abbott has said previously he's hesitant to do so over on any issue, but he's also bucked other GOP governors nationally in calling for legislation that could impose transgender restroom restrictions.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Body found outside Great Lakes Bay Health Center

    Body found outside Great Lakes Bay Health Center

    Saturday, May 27 2017 5:04 PM EDT2017-05-27 21:04:05 GMT

    The body of a man has been found in Saginaw Saturday afternoon. 

    More >

    The body of a man has been found in Saginaw Saturday afternoon. 

    More >

  • Breaking: Missing man has memory issues, needs medication

    Breaking: Missing man has memory issues, needs medication

    Sunday, May 28 2017 1:25 PM EDT2017-05-28 17:25:51 GMT
    William “Bill” Brown (Source: Family)William “Bill” Brown (Source: Family)

    William “Bill” Brown, 85, was last seen near his home on the northeast side of Midland on Saturday afternoon.

    More >

    William “Bill” Brown, 85, was last seen near his home on the northeast side of Midland on Saturday afternoon.

    More >

  • One person arrested in home invasion that left a woman critically injured

    One person arrested in home invasion that left a woman critically injured

    Sunday, May 28 2017 4:55 PM EDT2017-05-28 20:55:33 GMT

    One person has been arrested in connection to a home invasion that left a woman badly injured. 

    More >

    One person has been arrested in connection to a home invasion that left a woman badly injured. 

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.