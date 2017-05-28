2 dead, 1 missing after flooding in Branson, Missouri

The body of a man has been found in Saginaw Saturday afternoon.More >
William “Bill” Brown, 85, was last seen near his home on the northeast side of Midland on Saturday afternoon.More >
One person has been arrested in connection to a home invasion that left a woman badly injured.More >
A woman is facing child abuse charges after she locked her two children in the trunk of her car while she shopped at a Walmart in Utah, police say.More >
Michigan State Police officers responded Friday evening to a home invasion with serious injuries.More >
A Mid-Michigan payday loan business, was robbed this afternoon.More >
Authorities said two men have been arrested after a woman was found dead from an apparent drug overdose.More >
