'Pirates of the Caribbean' tops box office, 'Baywatch' sinks

LOS ANGELES (AP) -

 It was smooth sailing to the top spot at the box office for "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales," but the waters were choppier for the Dwayne Johnson comedy "Baywatch."
   Studio estimates on Sunday say the fifth installment of the "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise commandeered $62.2 million in its first three days in theaters.
   The Johnny Depp-starrer is projected to take in $76.6 million over the four-day holiday weekend.
   The R-rated "Baywatch," meanwhile, is sinking like a rock. The critically derided update of the 1990s TV show earned only $18.1 million over the weekend against a nearly $70 million price tag.
   Even "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" did better in its third weekend. The space opera added $19.1 million.
   

