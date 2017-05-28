Nebraska woman dies after being hit by family's moving truck - WNEM TV 5

Nebraska woman dies after being hit by family's moving truck

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) -- -

Police say a 48-year-old Nebraska woman died after being hit by a U-Haul truck that rolled out of her own driveway.
   KETV reports Camille Jackson died Saturday after being struck by the truck her family was using in west Omaha.
   Omaha Police say the truck was parked in a driveway near 152nd Street and Pepperwood Drive before the incident happened.
   Jackson got out of the U-Haul's driver's seat to talk to someone in a pickup truck in the street when the U-Haul started rolling backward toward her.
   Police said Jackson's husband tried to stop the truck from moving but was unable to halt it before it hit her and the pickup truck.

