Scattered showers and thunderstorms ease up later tonight

There are a few scattered showers and thunderstorms this evening, mainly around Flint and into the Thumb. Some of these storms are packing heavy downpours, gusty winds, and even some small hail. As we lose the daytime heating, the storms will lose their intensity. This will lead to us drying out and allow the skies to clear overnight as well.

Tonight:

Scattered showers and thunderstorms taper off overnight. In addition, we'll see clearing skies as the night progresses. Temperatures will drop into the mid 50s with winds out of the west at 5 to 10 mph.

Memorial Day:

We'll start off the day with dry weather and even some sunshine. However, much like Sunday we'll see cloud cover increase throughout the day and after 3 p.m. we'll need to watch for a few light pop-up showers. These showers will be even harder to come by than they were on Sunday, but it won't be a bad idea to keep an umbrella handy just in case. Highs will top out in the mid 70s with breezy winds out of the west southwest at 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 30 mph.

Tuesday:

Chances aren't great, but you might as well keep the umbrella close by for a good portion of the week. Small chances for rain are in the forecast for Tuesday. It won't be an all day rain and most of us won't even be dealing with rain. Highs will be cooler in the upper 60s to around 70.

Wednesday:

Wednesday will be one of the drier days of the week in this wet pattern. We'll see partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Late Week:

Chances for rain return to the picture starting on Thursday and into the weekend as well. The best chance to see rain will be on Friday, but we'll continue to keep an eye on that as we head through this week. Highs for the end of the week will be in the low 70s.

