Pleasant overnight, then more pop-up storms

By Chris Easlick, Meteorologist
By Claire Cameron, Meteorologist
By Bryan Bachman, Chief Meteorologist
SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

After a blustery, but beautiful Memorial Day outside of a few hit-or-miss storms, Monday night is shaping up to be a real winner.

Overnight:

With the heat of the day behind us, isolated showers and thunderstorms have faded away quickly. That will leave us with generally clear skies and a pleasant slate of conditions overnight. With Monday's minor cold front passing to our east, we will see a slight dip in the temperatures, with an emphasis on slight.

Go ahead and open the windows, as lows will take a dip to the low and middle 50s. We'll also see the winds ease to about 5-15 mph at times, maintaining their heading out of the southwest. Bottom line, let those breezes into the house tonight for some A+ sleeping weather!

Tuesday:

Watch for sunshine initially, but isolated showers and thunderstorms will pop up in the afternoon.  Not everyone will see rain, but it will be a good idea to keep the umbrella handy.  Highs will be right around 70 with winds out of the west southwest at 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 30 mph.

Wednesday:

Our wet weather pattern continues for Wednesday.  We'll see some sun early in the day with increasing clouds in the afternoon and a chance for isolated showers.  High temperatures will be cooler in the mid 60s.

Thursday:

Thursday will be one of the nicer days this week.  Unlike the rest of the week where we've dealt with chances for showers, we won't have to deal with that on Thursday.  Expect partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 70s.

Next Weekend:

Chances for showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast on Friday and those chances will carryover into the rest of the weekend.  The best chance for rain will be on Friday with smaller chances on Saturday and Sunday.  Highs will range from the low 70s on Friday down to the upper 60s for Saturday and Sunday.

