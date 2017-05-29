Pleasant overnight, then more pop-up storms

Tiger Woods attributed an "unexpected reaction" to prescription medicine for his arrest on a DUI charge that landed him in a Florida jail Monday for nearly four hours.More >
Police said a man lied about a home invasion after his wife was critically injured.More >
Family friends now tell TV5 Bill was found in Rochester Hills Sunday evening.More >
Authorities said two men have been arrested after a woman was found dead from an apparent drug overdose.More >
The Tuscola County Sheriff's Office is seeking help identifying a hit-and-run suspect.More >
When given the opportunity to pose for a photo with Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan, a group of eighth-graders said "no."More >
