Sun for Memorial Day, few showers possible this afternoon

We started our Memorial Day on a quiet note and while most won't see much more than a few clouds a few showers are popping up this afternoon so keep an eye on the radar. Most won't see any rain at all, but a few showers and storms are out there so be weather aware. We will be cooler heading into the middle half of the week with more rain on the way. We have a breakdown below!

Today & Tonight

A few pop corn type showers are dotting the map to the north with a few isolated showers possible closer to mid-Michigan later this afternoon. Any showers we see will be small and short lived, but they could carry some heavy rain and gusty winds. Any thunderstorms that develop this afternoon/ evening are not expected to be severe.

Winds will be breezy today whether or not you see any rain. Southwest sustained winds around 10 to 20 miles per hour with gusts occasionally reaching to 30 miles per hour.

Those gusty winds have led to a Small Craft Advisory on the Saginaw Bay, so be mindful of that in case you were planning to be out on the water for today. Waves are expected to be around 1-3 feet, with waves periodically reaching 4 feet. That advisory is in effect through Tuesday as well.

Despite a few folks seeing an isolated shower or storm most will stay dry. Clouds have been increasing this afternoon, but the sun will stick around under partly cloudy skies. Moral of the story is don't cancel your plans coverage is spotty but keep an eye on the radar in case something heads your way.

Any shower and thunderstorm activity is expected to end early tonight, with quiet conditions during the overnight. We'll see temperatures in the 60s for your evening plans, with lows falling into the 50s overnight.

Tuesday & Wednesday

It will be cooler with a few more chances for rain as we head into the middle half of the week. Behind a cold front moving in today temperatures will take a tumble. Highs Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the middle and upper 60s, slightly below average for the end of May, but still comfortable.

Even with a chance for rain, both days won't be quite as gray and dreary as they were last week. Partly sunny skies will rule for most of the day, with a slight chance for showers, mostly in the afternoon and evening time frame.

