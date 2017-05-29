Sun to start Memorial Day, few showers possible in the afternoon

After a few strong thunderstorms rolled through parts of Mid-Michigan last evening, we're starting our Memorial Day on a quiet note. It should remain quiet for most through today, but a few showers and storms are once again possible during the afternoon. We have a breakdown below!

Today & Tonight

We're starting dry and skies are pretty clear over Mid-Michigan. Through the day, we should enjoy plenty of sunshine once again and that's going to take our mild temperatures in the 50s well into the 70s again this afternoon.

With winds out of the southwest, we should see everyone including our lakeshore communities warm up, but it will be gusty at times. We should see sustained winds around 10 to 20 miles per hour with gusts occasionally reaching to 30 miles per hour.

Those strong winds have led to a Small Craft Advisory on the Saginaw Bay, so be mindful of that in case you were planning to be out on the water for today. Waves are expected to be around 1-3 feet, with waves periodically reaching 4 feet. That advisory is in effect through Tuesday as well.

Like yesterday, the morning hours should be dry with plenty of sun but clouds will developing as the day goes on. However, we should still see the sun between those clouds. Eventually, some showers and thunderstorms will accompany those clouds. Don't cancel those plans though, coverage should be spotty.

These storms are not expected to be severe, but a few of them could have heavy rain and gusty winds. As always, if any storms do reach the stronger side, we'll have any updates throughout the day.

Any shower and thunderstorm activity is expected to end early tonight, with quiet conditions during the overnight. We'll see temperatures in the 60s for your evening plans, with lows falling into the 50s overnight.

