You'll have to dodge a few scattered showers this evening

Most of us across Mid-Michigan have managed to stay dry on this Memorial Day. However there have been a few spots across the area that have seen some brief showers. That will continue to be the case into the evening hours tonight before we catch a break overnight.

Tonight:

Scattered showers and thunderstorms early as a cold front passes through Mid-Michigan. We'll manage to see those showers become more and more sparse as we lose the heat of the day. After we dry out, expect skies to clear overnight much like they did last night. Lows will drop into the low 50s with winds out of the southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

Tuesday:

Watch for sunshine initially, but isolated showers and thunderstorms will pop up in the afternoon. Not everyone will see rain, but it will be a good idea to keep the umbrella handy. Highs will be right around 70 with winds out of the west southwest at 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 30 mph.

Wednesday:

Our wet weather pattern continues for Wednesday. We'll see some sun early in the day with increasing clouds in the afternoon and a chance for isolated showers. High temperatures will be cooler in the mid 60s.

Thursday:

Thursday will be one of the nicer days this week. Unlike the rest of the week where we've dealt with chances for showers, we won't have to deal with that on Thursday. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 70s.

Next Weekend:

Chances for showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast on Friday and those chances will carryover into the rest of the weekend. The best chance for rain will be on Friday with smaller chances on Saturday and Sunday. Highs will range from the low 70s on Friday down to the upper 60s for Saturday and Sunday.

