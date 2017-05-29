Snyder joins national call to lower US flags on Memorial Day - WNEM TV 5

Snyder joins national call to lower US flags on Memorial Day

Posted: Updated:
LANSING, MI (AP) -

Gov. Rick Snyder has ordered all U.S. flags in Michigan to be lowered in observance of Memorial Day.

The governor's office says Snyder joined President Donald Trump's call for flags to be lowered to half-staff on Monday. Snyder says it's intended to "pay respect to the men and women who gave their lives" serving the country.

State residents, businesses, schools, local governments and other organizations are encouraged to follow the invitation.

On Memorial Day, the flag is displayed at half-staff until noon, then full-staff from noon until sunset.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Report: 5 people injured in nightclub shooting

    Report: 5 people injured in nightclub shooting

    Sunday, May 28 2017 4:19 PM EDT2017-05-28 20:19:44 GMT
    WNEMWNEM
     Police are investigating a shooting that took place early Sunday morning at a nightclub in south Mississippi.    Five people sustained injuries that were not life-threatening.    WLOX quoted police as saying the shooting happened at Platinum Sports Bar & Lounge in Moss Point.    According to Moss Point Police Department, a fight started in the club, which spilled outside into the parking lot. Several people began shooting. Five people were ...More >
     Police are investigating a shooting that took place early Sunday morning at a nightclub in south Mississippi.    Five people sustained injuries that were not life-threatening.    WLOX quoted police as saying the shooting happened at Platinum Sports Bar & Lounge in Moss Point.    According to Moss Point Police Department, a fight started in the club, which spilled outside into the parking lot. Several people began shooting. Five people were ...More >

  • Woman charged in husband's hospital death dies

    Woman charged in husband's hospital death dies

    Sunday, May 28 2017 4:12 PM EDT2017-05-28 20:12:22 GMT
    nonenone
    A woman charged with killing her husband as he lay in a Florida hospital bed last year has died.    Jan Sochalski faced a murder charge for allegedly suffocating her husband last May after he suffered life-threatening complications following back surgery. Sixty-four-year-old Henry Sochalski was a retired Trenton, New Jersey, police officer.    The couple lived in Florida.    The Flagler County Sheriff's Office told The Daytona Beach News-Journal (http://b...More >
    A woman charged with killing her husband as he lay in a Florida hospital bed last year has died.    Jan Sochalski faced a murder charge for allegedly suffocating her husband last May after he suffered life-threatening complications following back surgery. Sixty-four-year-old Henry Sochalski was a retired Trenton, New Jersey, police officer.    The couple lived in Florida.    The Flagler County Sheriff's Office told The Daytona Beach News-Journal (http://b...More >

  • Missing Midland man found in southern Michigan

    Missing Midland man found in southern Michigan

    Sunday, May 28 2017 8:20 PM EDT2017-05-29 00:20:28 GMT
    William “Bill” Brown (Source: Family)William “Bill” Brown (Source: Family)

    Family friends now tell TV5 Bill was found in Rochester Hills Sunday evening. 

    More >

    Family friends now tell TV5 Bill was found in Rochester Hills Sunday evening. 

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.