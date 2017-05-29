Ohioans buying Michigan medical pot ahead of rules being set - WNEM TV 5

Ohioans buying Michigan medical pot ahead of rules being set

CLEVELAND (AP) -

Ohioans have been crossing the border into Michigan to buy medical marijuana from Detroit-area dispensaries thanks to physician recommendations months ahead of cannabis becoming available in the state.

A Toledo-based company specializing in medical marijuana recommendations says it's consulted with attorneys and the state Medical Board before sending cannabis buyers north. An official for Omni Medical Services says his company helps people with debilitating conditions get the medicine they need.

The Ohio Attorney General's Office says marijuana possession, medical or otherwise, remains illegal while the state writes rules about how the drug can be grown and sold. Ohio's law passed by the Legislature last year requires dispensaries to be open by September 2018.

