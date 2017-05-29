'18 election for Legislature already attracting candidates - WNEM TV 5

'18 election for Legislature already attracting candidates

LANSING, MI (AP) -

Dozens of people have signed up to run for the Michigan Legislature in 2018, more than a year before the August primary election.

All 38 seats in the Senate will be on the ballot, along with the 110 seats in the House. The Detroit Free Press reports that at least 68 candidates have filed papers with the secretary of state -- and the deadline still is many months away.

Republican Brent Huddleston, a 30-year-old truck driver from Hudsonville, says he's running for the House. He says politicians don't talk to each other. He says there's a "huge divide and it stinks."

A Lansing insider has her eye on the Senate. Public-relations specialist Kelly Rossman-McKinney, a Democrat, says it's time for her to run after years of coaching others in public office.

