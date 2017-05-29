Sheriff's office seeks help identifying hit-and-run suspect

The Tuscola County Sheriff's Office is seeking help identifying a hit-and-run suspect.

It happened on May 19 at the GC Express/Clark gas station on M-24/M-46 in Tuscola County.

About 5 p.m. the suspect was driving a dark blue/silver two-tone pick-up truck when he backed into a gold colored vehicle, the sheriff's office said.

The driver then left the scene.

The suspect is a frequent customer at the gas station and has not returned since, the sheriff's office said.

Investigators believe the truck is an older model Dodge Dakota and should have minor rear end damage.

If you have any information on the identity of the driver you are asked to contact Deputy Robinson at 989-673-8161 extension 4022.

