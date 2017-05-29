Veteran, 92, walks as grand marshal in Memorial Day parade - WNEM TV 5

Veteran, 92, walks as grand marshal in Memorial Day parade

The annual Memorial Day parade marched through the heart of downtown Saginaw on Monday.

Hundreds lined S. Washington Avenue as emergency vehicles and bands marched to the Saginaw County Veterans Memorial Plaza at Hoyt Park.

"I never thought it would ever happen. I feel like I'm a hero," said Leeodeas Faulk.

The 92-year-old veteran has seen a lot in his life. He served 21 years in the military. He fought in WWII, the Korean War and the Vietnam War.

On Monday he took part in a different kind of service. He performed the task of grand marshal for the parade.

"I just appreciate whoever thought enough of me for me to come and be grand marshal of this parade," Faulk said.

Veterans groups, marching bands, schools and other members of the community took part in the parade.

After the parade, a ceremony was held at Hoyt Park to honor those who died for our freedom.

"It's not just a three day weekend, it's to remember those that have served our country and not forget that," said Estella Becerra, resident.

Becerra has plenty of family members who have served in all branches of the armed forces. She was one of many people on hand to pay tribute to our fallen servicemen and women.

Becerra wants everyone to remember freedom is not free.

That's something Faulk probably knows better than most. He said he is honored to do his part to defend the red, white and blue.

"We got the best country in this world and I appreciate America and I'm telling you the truth. I would die for it," Faulk said.

