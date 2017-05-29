Residents honor fallen soldiers at Bay County cemetery

Memorial Day is considered by many as the unofficial start of summer, but to military families and their supporters it's a somber day of remembrance.

Bay County residents spent their day celebrating the lives of servicemen and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

The older generations used the day to teach their younger family members the importance of honoring the military.

"We're here today because it's respect for them because they put their lives on the line to have our flag fly high," said Karson Bebow, Boy Scout.

As the bag pipes and horns played, some veterans remembered the fallen.

"It's kinda hard because I lost friends when we were there, but it's just my way of honoring them. And what I do during the week is to honor the dead and the living and to take care of their families," said Art Schupback, Vietnam veteran.

For one Mid-Michigan woman, Memorial Day is extra special.

Sherry Sylvester described how her husband Gary, a military veteran, came to Oak Ridge Cemetery in Bay City every year for Memorial Day. This was the first year he missed it.

Since his passing, Sylvester said visiting the cemetery honors Gary and something he loved to do.

In years to come, Bay County Executive Jim Barcia hopes they can add more opportunities to show support for military families.

"We're excited about the effort that is being led by Keith Markstrum and the Veteran's Council here in Bay County, become the first community to have a monument dedicated to Gold Star families," Barcia said.

