Residents honor fallen soldiers at Bay County cemetery - WNEM TV 5

Residents honor fallen soldiers at Bay County cemetery

Posted: Updated:
Posted By Brianna Owczarzak, Digital producer
Connect
By Coty Kuschinksy
(Source: WNEM) (Source: WNEM)
BAY COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Memorial Day is considered by many as the unofficial start of summer, but to military families and their supporters it's a somber day of remembrance.

Bay County residents spent their day celebrating the lives of servicemen and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

The older generations used the day to teach their younger family members the importance of honoring the military.

"We're here today because it's respect for them because they put their lives on the line to have our flag fly high," said Karson Bebow, Boy Scout.

As the bag pipes and horns played, some veterans remembered the fallen.

"It's kinda hard because I lost friends when we were there, but it's just my way of honoring them. And what I do during the week is to honor the dead and the living and to take care of their families," said Art Schupback, Vietnam veteran.

For one Mid-Michigan woman, Memorial Day is extra special.

Sherry Sylvester described how her husband Gary, a military veteran, came to Oak Ridge Cemetery in Bay City every year for Memorial Day. This was the first year he missed it.

Since his passing, Sylvester said visiting the cemetery honors Gary and something he loved to do.

In years to come, Bay County Executive Jim Barcia hopes they can add more opportunities to show support for military families.

"We're excited about the effort that is being led by Keith Markstrum and the Veteran's Council here in Bay County, become the first community to have a monument dedicated to Gold Star families," Barcia said.

>>Slideshow: Memorial Day celebrations across Mid-Michigan<<

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Report: 5 people injured in nightclub shooting

    Report: 5 people injured in nightclub shooting

    Sunday, May 28 2017 4:19 PM EDT2017-05-28 20:19:44 GMT
    WNEMWNEM
     Police are investigating a shooting that took place early Sunday morning at a nightclub in south Mississippi.    Five people sustained injuries that were not life-threatening.    WLOX quoted police as saying the shooting happened at Platinum Sports Bar & Lounge in Moss Point.    According to Moss Point Police Department, a fight started in the club, which spilled outside into the parking lot. Several people began shooting. Five people were ...More >
     Police are investigating a shooting that took place early Sunday morning at a nightclub in south Mississippi.    Five people sustained injuries that were not life-threatening.    WLOX quoted police as saying the shooting happened at Platinum Sports Bar & Lounge in Moss Point.    According to Moss Point Police Department, a fight started in the club, which spilled outside into the parking lot. Several people began shooting. Five people were ...More >

  • Woman charged in husband's hospital death dies

    Woman charged in husband's hospital death dies

    Sunday, May 28 2017 4:12 PM EDT2017-05-28 20:12:22 GMT
    nonenone
    A woman charged with killing her husband as he lay in a Florida hospital bed last year has died.    Jan Sochalski faced a murder charge for allegedly suffocating her husband last May after he suffered life-threatening complications following back surgery. Sixty-four-year-old Henry Sochalski was a retired Trenton, New Jersey, police officer.    The couple lived in Florida.    The Flagler County Sheriff's Office told The Daytona Beach News-Journal (http://b...More >
    A woman charged with killing her husband as he lay in a Florida hospital bed last year has died.    Jan Sochalski faced a murder charge for allegedly suffocating her husband last May after he suffered life-threatening complications following back surgery. Sixty-four-year-old Henry Sochalski was a retired Trenton, New Jersey, police officer.    The couple lived in Florida.    The Flagler County Sheriff's Office told The Daytona Beach News-Journal (http://b...More >

  • Tiger Woods arrested on suspicion of DUI

    Tiger Woods arrested on suspicion of DUI

    Golf legend Tiger Woods was arrested around 3 a.m. Monday morning on suspicion of driving under the influence in Jupiter, Florida.

    More >

    Golf legend Tiger Woods was arrested around 3 a.m. Monday morning on suspicion of driving under the influence in Jupiter, Florida.

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.