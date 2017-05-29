Man remembered in Michigan for trying to save swimmers - WNEM TV 5

Man remembered in Michigan for trying to save swimmers

MARQUETTE, MI (AP) -

A young man who died while trying to rescue two women last year in Lake Superior is being remembered at a lifesaving station near the site of the drownings.

A plaque with a description of the tragedy is on a box that holds a remote-controlled buoy. The Mining Journal in Marquette says the buoy can travel up to 22 mph to reach distressed swimmers.

Justin Schroepfer was a 24-year-old from Rhinelander, Wisconsin. He and 22-year-old Kaylilyn Tansey of Grand Ledge died off Little Presque Isle near Marquette. Another woman survived.

Kevin Schroepfer says he wasn't surprised to learn that his son dashed into the fierce waves to try to help the women. During a recent ceremony, he thanked emergency responders who recovered the bodies and rescued Abigail Sprinkle.

