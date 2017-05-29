Groundbreaking ceremony held for veterans pavilion - WNEM TV 5

Groundbreaking ceremony held for veterans pavilion

TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

A Mid-Michigan is telling veterans they are not forgotten.

"That's why we have our freedom because of all the veterans that have fought for us," said Frank Franzel, Vietnam veteran.

He was one of the many people who took part in a groundbreaking ceremony of a new pavilion for veterans.

The Mayville VFW is sponsoring the construction of the "Veterans You are Not Forgotten Pavilion."

"Oh, it's beyond what I can say," Franzel said.

Richard Horsch was a MASH doctor in Vietnam. He saw firsthand the sacrifices the fallen soldiers made.

"Vietnam veterans got a terrible shake when they got back. They fought a horrible war, society dumped on them and they need to be honored," Horsch said.

Horsch said Memorial Day is a somber reminder of those who died fighting for our flag.

"All of the comrades whose names are on that wall," Horsch said.

Veterans weren't the only ones who attended the historic occasion. Families wanted to pass along the legacy of those who served our country.

"I think it's a good history lesson for these kids to see what's going on here and kind of give them a little education on that," said Titus Putman, resident.

He brought his wife and kids to the ceremony.

In all, $60,000 in private donations will pay for the structure.

"This town is in favor of supporting our veterans and to remember what they did for our country," Putman said.

As for Franzel, he said the pavilion will be used to educate people about the sacrifices that were made by our veterans so we can live a free and democratic society.

Construction should wrap up in time for the town's Sunflower Festival in July.

Franzel called it a fitting tribute to veterans that will live on for years to come.

"They are not forgotten ever," Franzel said.

