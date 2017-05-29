Some calling Ivanka Trump brand tweet insensitive - WNEM TV 5

Some calling Ivanka Trump brand tweet insensitive

CNN -

The daughter of President Donald Trump is receiving some backlash for a Memorial Day tweet some are calling insensitive.

Her lifestyle brand's Twitter account posted Sunday, "Make champagne popsicles this #MemorialDay." The tweet linked to a page on IvankaTrump.com.

She posted a different Memorial Day message on her personal Twitter account, "Today, we honor the men and women in our armed forces who have lost their lives to protect our freedom. Thank you for your service #MemorialDay." 

Some mocked the her lifestyle brand's tweet while others took a more serious tone.

Ivanka trump serves as one of her father's top advisers in the White House. Before she assumed that role, she had been running her own line of clothing, shoes and accessories under the Ivanka Trump brand.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

