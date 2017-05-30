Isolated afternoon & evening showers

If there's one thing our forecast has been recently, it's consistent. Most of us have been staying dry, but a few isolated showers have been popping up over the last few afternoons and that trend continues again today.

Today & Tonight

After another sunny start to the day spotty showers are once again dotting the map. Similar to yesterday they are very hit or miss. Most won't see any rain, but a few could come across a quick heavy down pours and some gusty winds. Even a few isolated thunderstorms are not out of the question.

If you aren't seeing any rain, like the majority of us, you'll see a mix of sun and clouds. Any showers and thunderstorms will come to an end later on this evening and we should be dry during most of the overnight period.

We're comfortable this afternoon with temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s. Little cooler than yesterday, but still pleasant. Will keep those mild temps rolling into this evening with low eventually dropping into the lower 50s overnight.

Wednesday

Skies will feature more cloud cover tomorrow than the last few days, but at the very least we'll see the rain showers come to an end by Wednesday evening. It will be the same trend as today with a dry morning expected, with spotty showers and storms possible during the afternoon.

Highs will be cooler on Wednesday when compared to the last few days and it will be the coolest day of the workweek. We will rebound back to the 70s on Thursday.

Once the shower activity ends early Wednesday evening, we should see skies manage to clear as we head into Thursday morning. Those clearing skies will lead to a slightly more chilly start Thursday with out-the-door temperatures in the upper 40s.

Thursday

This will be the winning day of the work week. After showers clear out Wednesday evening we will the sun return Thursday morning. It will be picture perfect with highs in the middle 70s with mostly to partly sunny skies.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.