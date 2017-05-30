Sunny start, few afternoon & evening showers

If there's one thing our forecast has been recently, it's consistent. Most of us have been staying dry, but a few isolated showers have been popping up over the last few afternoons and that trend continues again today.

Today & Tonight

Skies are clear to start your Tuesday and we face absolutely no problems for your morning commute.This is always welcomed news, but even more so after we're all getting back into the routine after an extended weekend.

We're in the comfortable 50s across most of the area this morning and with plenty of sun during the first half of the day, we should see temperatures warm up nicely into the 60s and lower 70s this afternoon. We won't be quite as warm as the last few days, but pleasant nonetheless.

Clouds will build into the area as the day goes on and like the last few days, some of those clouds will eventually produce some rain. Coverage of any showers this afternoon and evening will be on the isolated side, with any thunderstorms staying below severe limits.

Any showers and thunderstorms will come to an end later on this evening and we should be dry during most of the overnight period. Temperatures will be in the 60s this evening and gradually fall into the upper 40s and lower 50s for overnight lows.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.