Calley to make "major announcement"

Lieutenant Governor Brian Calley is set to make what is being called a "major announcement" Tuesday afternoon.

The Ionia republican is expected to announce his bid to succeed Rick Snyder as Michigan's governor.

The announcement is scheduled for 3:15 p.m. at the Village Inn on Mackinac Island.

It comes at the start of the Detroit Regional Chamber of Commerce annual policy conference on the island.

