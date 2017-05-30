Calley to make "major announcement" - WNEM TV 5

Calley to make "major announcement"

Posted: Updated:
Lt. Gov. Brian Calley (Source: WNEM) Lt. Gov. Brian Calley (Source: WNEM)
MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (WNEM) -

Lieutenant Governor Brian Calley is set to make what is being called a "major announcement" Tuesday afternoon.

The Ionia republican is expected to announce his bid to succeed Rick Snyder as Michigan's governor.

The announcement is scheduled for 3:15 p.m. at the Village Inn on Mackinac Island.

It comes at the start of the Detroit Regional Chamber of Commerce annual policy conference on the island.

"Copyright 2017  WNEM (Meredith Corporation)  All rights reserved."

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.