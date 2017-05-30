Political candidates lining up - WNEM TV 5

Political candidates lining up

LANSING, MI (AP) -

It looks like a lot of people are interested in holding public office in Michigan.

The Detroit Free Press reports that at least 68 candidates have filed paperwork with the Secretary of State.

It is still months ahead of the deadline to file for the 2018 election.

All seats in the Michigan Senate and House of Representatives will be in play next year.

