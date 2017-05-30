Officials looking for owners of injured dog

Sheriff’s deputies are asking for help tracking down the owners of an injured dog.

The Sanilac County Sheriff’s Department reports the female canine was found at M-25 and Walker on the beach at around 6 p.m. on Sunday, May 28.

She has a possible broken paw and hip injury.

Officials believe she may have been hit by a vehicle.

She does not have tags and is being held at the Sanilac County Animal Control Center.

