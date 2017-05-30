Breaking: Dow moving facility to Mid-Michigan, job opportunities announced

Dow Chemical Company has announced it is moving a facility, currently located in North Carolina, to Midland.

The company said it is planning to move a Silicones, Sealants & Adhesives (SSA) plant, which is currently in Greensboro, N.C., to its world headquarters in Mid-Michigan.

The move is intended to help with the integration of Dow and Dow Corning assets.

“These new plants could have been moved to multiple other locations in North America. Leaders chose Midland because of our talented workforce, an outstanding safety culture, proximity to other processes related to silicone development and competitive incentives from the state of Michigan,” said Rich Wells, site director, Michigan Operations, and vice president of Operations, Canada and US North. “We are pleased to host the facility here and grateful to our Midland community and the state for its support and willingness to work collaboratively to enable growth. The location of the assets will help further unify the site under Dow’s One Site, One Future plan for Michigan Operations.”

Additional Greensboro manufacturing assets will also be integrated into the Midland site.

Dow also recently shared that it is hiring 80 chemical process operators and 60 logistics technicians at the Michigan Operations site.

All the positions are full-time and offer benefits.

