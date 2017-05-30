Driver killed after failing to stop at intersection

An 86-year-old Midland County man is dead after a weekend crash.

It happened on May 28, at 1:52 p.m. at the intersection of South 11 Mile Road and West Prairie Road in Lee Township.

The Midland County Sheriff’s Department reports that William Jeffries, 86, from Greendale Township, was westbound on West Prairie Road when he failed to stop for a stop sign at South 11 Mile Road.

He was hit by a vehicle headed northbound on South 11 Mile Road.

The driver of that vehicle was Kaitlyn Tyler, 21.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital where Mr. Jeffries was later pronounced dead.

Ms. Tyler’s condition is unclear.

The investigation is ongoing as officials wait for toxicology reports.

