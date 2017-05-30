Saginaw zoo celebrating train's 50th birthday

All aboard!

If you have a child that loves animals and trains, the Saginaw Children’s Zoo is the place to be as it celebrates the red train’s 50th birthday.

The Iberschoff Special is celebrating being half a century old with free train rides on Saturday, June 3rd.

There will also be a scavenger hunt, discounted admission and other activities for the whole family to enjoy.

The event runs from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. with general admission discounted to $3.50 per person for the event.

Children’s Zoo Members get in free.

