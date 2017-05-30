Saginaw zoo celebrating train's 50th birthday - WNEM TV 5

Saginaw zoo celebrating train's 50th birthday

Saginaw Children's Zoo at Celebration Square

Check in on the Children's Zoo's cotton-top tamarins anytime! Clementine, 11, and Gizmo, 7, are a mating pair of the critically endangered species that are native to Colombia. They were matched at the zoo in 2012 through a cooperative breeding program and bonded quickly. In Feb. 2016 Clementine gave birth to a set of healthy twins, sisters Pax and Bean. The Zoo recently lost Bean, with the cause of death being unknown. The tamarin family is holding up well, and the Zoo will be keeping close watch on the family as time progresses. Cotton-top tamarins can live 10-15 years in the wild and 20 years in human care. For tickets to see the tamarins or any of the zoo's animals click here.

SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

All aboard!

If you have a child that loves animals and trains, the Saginaw Children’s Zoo is the place to be as it celebrates the red train’s 50th birthday.

The Iberschoff Special is celebrating being half a century old with free train rides on Saturday, June 3rd.

There will also be a scavenger hunt, discounted admission and other activities for the whole family to enjoy.

The event runs from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. with general admission discounted to $3.50 per person for the event.

Children’s Zoo Members get in free. 

For more on the zoo's event, click here.

To see the zoo's cotton-top tamarins anytime, click here.

