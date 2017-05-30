Defense: Michigan trooper's death a tragedy, not crime

Jurors in suburban Detroit have heard closing arguments in a criminal case connected to the death of a Michigan State Police trooper who was struck and dragged for miles while riding a motorcycle.

Charles Warren Jr. declined to testify Tuesday. The 71-year-old is charged with reckless driving causing death and failing to stop at the scene of an accident causing death.

In 2015, Trooper Chad Wolf collided with a trailer that was being pulled by Warren's vehicle. Wolf became trapped. The trailer's lights weren't on.

Defense attorney Neil Rockind told jurors that it's a "horrible tragedy" but not a crime. The prosecutor says Warren made a series of bad choices.

The 38-year-old Wolf was born in Geneseo, Illinois, and attended high school in Annawan, Illinois.

