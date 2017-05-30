2 arrested after court X-ray machine spots loaded gun - WNEM TV 5

2 arrested after court X-ray machine spots loaded gun

Posted: Updated:
Stock photo Stock photo
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (AP) -

Two people have been arrested after a loaded handgun was found inside a purse during a security screening at a county courthouse in southwestern Michigan.

The Berrien County sheriff's office says 40-year-old Arnelda Jackson is charged with carrying a concealed weapon, resisting police and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Also charged is 37-year-old Molly Jackson who faces carrying a concealed weapon and resisting police charges.

A man and woman were passing through security when the handgun was spotted Tuesday morning by a court X-ray machine.

Authorities say the man grabbed the purse and he and the woman ran from the courthouse in St. Joseph. Deputies and bailiffs caught them in a parking lot.

Arnelda and Molly Jackson are from Wyoming, just southwest of Grand Rapids.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.