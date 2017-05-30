Calley wants to switch to part-time state legislature

Michigan's Lt. Gov. Brian Calley said he wants Michigan's legislature to switch from full-time to part-time.

He made the announcement Tuesday afternoon.

“Michigan is one of a handful of states with a full-time legislature. It is time to amend the Michigan state constitution to switch from a full-time to a part-time state legislature. Michigan politicians are the fourth highest paid in the United States. It's time to slash their salaries and ensure cuts to their benefits," Calley said.

He said the switch would pay legislatures the same as teachers.

"State legislators should be paid no more than our school teachers," Calley said.

He called it the "Clean MI Government ballot initiative."

The proposal would amend the state constitution to require a part-time legislature. Lawmakers would not be able to meet for more than 90 consecutive days each year, unless an emergency session is called, Calley said.

The switch would also cut lawmakers' benefits, Calley said.

Senate Minority Leader Jim Ananich released the following statement:

When I talk with the folks in my community, they’re not asking me about a part-time legislature. They’re asking me about what we’re doing to bring better jobs to Michigan, fix the roads and improve education for our kids. I am supportive of making the state government more efficient and transparent, and Democrats have been calling for transparency and election reforms for years.



Is this another way they are trying the 'fix the system'? Republicans have had seven years of unchecked control in Lansing – I'm not buying it.

The Michigan Democratic Party released this statement:

Democrats agree with Mr. Calley that it's time to clean up our state government, especially after eight years of total Republican control, which saw Michigan drop to dead last in the entire country for government integrity and transparency. Rick Snyder, Brian Calley, and their Republican friends in Lansing made a mess of our state, and the only way we're going to clean it up is by throwing out the trash and starting fresh. From the state legislature to the governor's office, the people of Michigan deserve real leadership and a clean start, free of the dirty money and dirty politics that have polluted state government since Republicans like Brian Calley took it over.

You can learn more about his initiative here.

