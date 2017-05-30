Boy Scout troop collecting newspapers, magazines to raise money for camp

A local Boy Scout group is working to make sure each boy has the chance to go to summer camp.

"They would have no program. They have no parents, they have nothing. Only very few of them have parents in our troop," said AJ Smith, scout master of Troop 33.

Smith, as well as many others, are going above and beyond for a local Boy Scout troop.

"Expenses have gone sky high and we need people to pay for it. So we need both papers and we need adults to help," Smith said.

They have taken it upon themselves to collect newspapers and magazines from local businesses.

"We send the papers to a corporation that makes insulation out of them," Smith said.

That insulation brings in money - in hopes of sending a special needs troop, Troop 33, to camp in 2018.

If you would like to join the cause and help send the boys to camp, Smith said you can drop off newspapers and magazines at the corners of Corunna Road and Seymore in Grand Blanc. You can also drop them off at the Grand Blanc Fire Department.

"We're partnering with Troop 33 to be a collection point for newspapers. So residents can stop by the fire station at any time and drop them off," Fire Chief Robert Burdette said.

While it is hard work trying to bring in enough donations and track down excess paper for the cause, Smith said it's all worth it.

"Oh, you just look at their faces. That tells you what they need. When you talk about going to camp you look at their faces and you look at those smiles. We're gonna go to camp, we're gonna do this, do that," Smith said.

