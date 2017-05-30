Are fireworks on Memorial Day insensitive?

Memorial Day is a day to pay tribute to our fallen heroes.

But what's a somber day for some is a day of celebration for others and that includes shooting off fireworks.

Some said lighting off fireworks on Memorial Day is insensitive, but it is legal. It's legal to light fireworks on 10 federal holidays in Michigan.

"Sure it is sad. We did lose so many people in different conflicts and wars. But this is a way some people revere their loved ones, by having get togethers then barbecuing and then lighting off fireworks," said Jesse Kish, with Phantom Fireworks in Flint.

He said he has been lighting off fireworks for Memorial Day for as long as he can remember.

Some, like Dean Hayward, said the fireworks should be saved for the Fourth of July. He said lighting off fireworks could be seen as disrespectful on Memorial Day as veterans can have problems with the loud noises.

"Really, when you think of our veterans they can be afraid of loud noises if they have PTSD and things like that. So I can understand that. It's more of a solemn holiday versus Fourth of July," Hayward said.

It's not just the day people are having a problem with. It's also the time of day.

Several people reached out to TV5 complaining about fireworks late at night. They said it not only disrupts the family, but family pets as well.

"We will see a lot of them become very nervous. They will be anxious and like to hide and not want to participate in events around them," said Jeff Pinkston, with Swartz Creek Veterinarian Hospital.

He said he has seen numerous dogs come in since the weekend.

Pinkston said the after effects of the bangs and booms can haunt dogs for weeks.

"They'll pant more, pace more, lip licking, shaking, that kind of thing. That's what we will see," Pinkston said.

